Guyanese accountant Reagan Reece murdered in Trinidad

The body of a Guyanese accountant who had gone missing in Trinidad for more than a month has been discovered.

Reagan Reece’s body was discovered in a shallow grave behind an abandoned shack in Windy Hill, Arouca, over the weekend, according to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, which has assisted in the recovery of a number of missing people in Trinidad.

Reece’s corpse had been wrapped in a sheet and plastic, and his hands and feet had been bound.

His relatives established his identify at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James, Port of Spain.

The 45-year-old Western Credit Union employee was last seen in his SUV at Lopinot Junction in Arouca on June 22.

The vehicle has not been recovered by police.

Source : Loop News