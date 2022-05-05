Guyanese warned to prepare for “above-normal rainfall conditions”

According to the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Guyanese need to brace themselves for “above-normal rainfall conditions” during the period of May to July of this year. Flash floods are also expected to peak between May and June.

As the season progresses, the Hydrometeorological Service states that rainfall amounts, and frequency will increase, and that water levels in conservancies, reservoirs, and rivers will likely rise.

Regions 3, 7, 8 and 1 are expected to receive the greatest amount of rainfall, but all regions can expect higher than normal rainfall.

According to the bulletin, an increased number of wet days and wet spells coupled with high tides could lead to water accumulation in coastal regions, disruption of transport, and landslides in hinterland areas.

Among other things, flooding can result in loss of crops and livestock, contamination of surface water, breeding grounds for mosquitoes and a proliferation of waterborne diseases.

As the country prepares to enter the wet season, the Hydrometeorological Service has suggested that drainage infrastructure be maintained and farmers should take all necessary precautions to secure their crops and livestock.

In Guyana last year, widespread flooding inundated roads, homes, and farmland throughout the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation.