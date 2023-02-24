H.E. Luis Moreno, ambassador extraordinary of Mexico visits St Vincent

H.E. Luis Manuel Lopez Moreno, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of The United Mexican States to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, presented Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Ambassador Manuel Lopez Moreno also met with Prime Minister; Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Senator The Hon. Keisal Peters, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday; Leader of the Opposition as well as other high-level officials on the 23rd and 24th February 2023.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and The United Mexican States established diplomatic ties on July 31, 1990. Since then, both countries have maintained fruitful relations and have cooperated in the areas of trade, education, arts and culture. In the area of education, a number of Vincentian students have benefited from both short term and long term academic training in Mexico in various fields.

Source : API