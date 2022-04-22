Officials said that a small plane crashed into the hustle and bustle of Port-au-Prince Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring several others.

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles, said Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region.

The Associated Press reported that the truck driver was among the dead.