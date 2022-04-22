Friday, April 22

Haiti: five dead after small plane crashes into soda truck

SOURCE AP
By Lee Yan LaSur
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Officials said that a small plane crashed into the hustle and bustle of Port-au-Prince Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring several others.

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles, said Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region.
The Associated Press reported that the truck driver was among the dead.

According to Samedi, the pilot was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. The plane was carrying five people.

According to Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office, the plane was a Cessna 207. Additional information was unavailable at press time.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.

Nine months ago, a small private plane headed to Jacmel crashed near Port-au-Prince, killing six people, including two missionaries from the United States.

