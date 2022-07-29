Haiti to bury migrants of boat tragedy as Bahamas ends search

Today, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) announced that it has suspended the search and rescue operation for 17 Haitian migrants missing since last Sunday.

Captain Glenn McPhee of the RBDF Coral Harbour Division told members of the media today that he has explored and analysed the tide, sea state, wind condition, drift current, and probability of survival data.

If any further information is received, the RBDF’s assets will continue to search the area off Blackbeard’s Cay for survivors or bodies.

Also on Friday, the Haitian government said the state would cover the funeral expenses of 17 Haitian migrants who drowned last Sunday while trying to enter The Bahamas illegally.

Anthony Pierre Brutus, the Chargé de Affairs at the Haitian Embassy in Nassau, announced the development at a media conference organized by the Bahamian Prime Minister’s Office today.

“I was instructed by my government to conduct the funerals,” he said.

After the bodies are handed over to the Embassy, funerals will be held in Nassau.