HAITI: Top Suspect In President Jovenel Moïse Assassination In Custody

SOURCE – MIAMI HERALD – A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in Miami federal court Tuesday afternoon after being arrested in the morning by federal agents upon arrival from Panama.

Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43, also known as “Floro,” is the first person allegedly involved in the assassination of the Haitian president on July 7, 2021, to be formally charged with a crime.

Palacios had been in custody in Jamaica, which moved to deport him to his homeland of Colombia Monday.

But during a layover in Panama, he agreed to travel to the United States, according to federal authorities.

A criminal complaint, drafted by the FBI, charges Palacios with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing that such support would be used to carry out a plot to kill the Haitian president.

The criminal complaint had been filed under seal in federal court on Nov. 24, 2021, and was unsealed Tuesday.

Palacios was appointed a private attorney by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes because he did not have enough money to hire his own lawyer.

He told Otazo-Reyes that while he owned his home in Cali, Colombia, his monthly income was the equivalent of $367.87 from his military pension.

His next appearance in federal court is scheduled for Jan. 31, when a hearing on the legal basis for the criminal complaint is planned.

The charges against Palacios relate to the assassination of Moïse at his residence in Port-au-Prince. According to the FBI criminal complaint, a group of about 20 Colombians and another group of Haiti-based dual Haitian-Americans participated in the plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian president.

One co-conspirator, a dual Haitian-American citizen, traveled to the United States on June 28, 2021, to provide other individuals with a written request for assistance to advance the plot targeting the Haitian president, the complaint says.