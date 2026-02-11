Haiti transitions to new leadership as PM Fils Aimé takes helm

The CARICOM Heads of Government note that the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti has stepped down at the end of its two-year tenure, and that Prime Minister Didier Fils Aimé and the Council of Ministers have assumed responsibility for the governance of Haiti. It is expected that this would be a short interim period focused on improving the security environment, intensifying preparations for the holding of national elections, and promoting social and economic recovery.

CARICOM recognises the urgent need for a stable political process but reiterates that a Haitian-led and Haitian-owned approach remains fundamental. This necessarily requires overcoming divisions and structured inclusion of the views and aspirations of all Haitian citizens through consultation and dialogue with their representatives and civil society.



CARICOM recognises that progress on improving the security environment is urgent, and calls on regional and international partners to alleviate the humanitarian hardships endured by millions of Haitians that need to be addressed with equal urgency.

In this regard, CARICOM supports the priorities identified by Prime Minister Fils Aimé that affirm the need for security and dignity to progress together, and his proposed immediate plan for urgent provision of food, health care and shelter to the most vulnerable.



CARICOM will continue to support the people of Haiti, including through ongoing engagement with all stakeholders by the Eminent Persons Group, and to embrace Haiti as a member state of the Community.



The CARICOM Heads of Government look forward to early engagement with Prime Minister Fils Aimé during the 50th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, 24-27 February in St Kitts and Nevis.