Haitian boat capsizes in Bahamian waters, killing 17 people

A boat believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation capsized off the coast of New Providence early Sunday, killing at least 17 people and rescuing 25 others.

The vessel left a docking facility at approximately 1:00 am (local time), with approximately 60 people on board, according to Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis.

The boat, which was heading to Florida, is believed to have capsized in rough seas.

Seven miles off New Providence, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Defence Force responded to reports of a boating incident.

The 16 fatalities were women, and the other was a toddler boy – they are all believed to have been illegal Haitian migrants living in the Bahamas.

Among those rescued, two Bahamian men were hospitalized.

Also in police custody are the Bahamians.

In the meantime, the search continues for others on board.