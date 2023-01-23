Haitian, Peniel Olibris, sentenced for shipping guns from Colorado to Haiti

Haitian man sentenced for shipping firearms from Colorado to Haiti

An individual residing in Denver, the state capital of Colorado, was jailed earlier this month for concealing guns in vehicles being sent to Haiti.

According to police sources, Peniel Olibris, 32, was arrested in July 2022 and admitted guilt to one of the two contraband counts in the indictment by signing a plea deal in September 2022.

Olibris, according to federal authorities, purchased 77 weapons from gun stores over the course of sixteen months, packaged and concealed them in vehicles, and then drove to Florida.

From there, he shipped the automobiles to relatives in Haiti. Some of the weapons were sold upon arrival.

According to the plea bargain, a store manager at Westminister Firearms in Denver, Colorado, reported a suspicious individual entering the business in October 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Weapons and Explosives initiated an investigation into Olibris and discovered that he acquired 77 firearms from retailers in Lakewood and Aurora between February 2019 and June 2020.

Further inquiry found that Olibris transferred thirteen automobiles to a member state of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Olibris did not apply for or get a license to export defense articles, as evidenced by documents from a shipping business.

The investigation revealed that he deliberately exported weapons in violation of United States laws and regulations.

Source : CMC