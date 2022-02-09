Hawaii drops booster requirement for entry

SOURCE – POINTS GUY – Thanks to improving COVID-19 case counts and decreasing hospitalizations, Hawaii Gov. David Ige has rolled back his announcement from January that proof of a booster for COVID-19 would be a necessary addition for fully vaccinated travelers to continue to be exempt from quarantine. The state will refrain from changing its “Safe Travels” program, at least for now.

Current rules allow travelers showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of arrival to skip quarantine.

There has been much speculation about booster requirements for travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi. I want to emphasize that the program remains unchanged at this time and boosters will not be required for up-to-date status. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) February 8, 2022

“In addition, we looked at Hawaiʻi’s robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community,” Gov. Ige said in a press statement on Feb. 8. “At this time, we will also maintain the indoor mask mandate and other rules that have helped us manage this pandemic while reopening the economy.”

Also as of Monday, proof of a COVID-19 booster is no longer compulsory to enter restaurants, bars or gyms in Maui County.

