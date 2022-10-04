Head of Virgin Atlantic Caribbean to visit St Vincent on Wednesday

Simon Hawkins, Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic, is due to arrive in St. Vincent tomorrow, Wednesday, 5th October 2022.

The Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development, Civil Aviation and Culture, the Honorable Carlos James, will host a brief Meet and Greet upon his arrival.

He will be joined by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Dr Resa Noel-McBarnett, the CEO of the Tourism Authority, Mr Glen Beache, the CEO of the Argyle International Airport, Mr Dale Davis, and the Resident British Commissioner, His Excellency Steve Moore. Mr Hawkins will be accompanied by Hannah Swift, Virgin Atlantic’s Country Manager – Caribbean.

The meet and greet will take place in the VIP Lounge of Argyle International Airport on Wednesday, October 5th, at 3:15 p.m.