Headless body floats ashore in Trinidad

TRINIDAD – A headless corpse was discovered floating near a Toco shoreline on Monday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. two people fishing at Penzance beach spotted the corpse in the water.

A resident of the area swam out to sea with a length of rope and brought the body ashore more than an hour later.

Toco police officers Cpl Telesford and PC Harrinanan responded and observed that the body was that of a man, with slim build and a light brown in complexion.

There was tattoo on the victim’s back, but officers were unable to be ascertained due to the lighting conditions.

The body was clad in a burgundy underwear with a pair of blue jeans.

Crime scene investigators and other officers responded.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary.