Help save Graeme Hall, Barbados last significant mangrove forest

Birds Caribbean is rallying critical support to help save the Graeme Hall Wetland in Barbados the last significant mangrove forest on the island.

You can help to save this unique coastal wetland by signing the petition to declare the Graeme Hall Swamp as a Conservation Area.

According to Birds Caribbean, extreme pollution over the past decade has resulted in a near-collapse of the wetland’s ecosystem and the closure of the Graeme Hall Nature Sanctuary, due to health and contamination concerns for humans.

As the last remaining green space between Bridgetown and Oistins, the preservation of this wetland is crucial to the continued wellbeing of Barbadians and the island’s wildlife population.

Its key location, in the densely populated south of the island, has earned this space the designation of ‘Important Bird Area’ by BirdLife International and ‘Wetland of International Importance by the RAMSAR Convention. It provides roosting, nesting, and stopover habitat for an incredible diversity of birds and hosts one of two designated breeding areas for the Little Egret in the Western Hemisphere.

This wetland is also home to 4 Lesser Antilles endemics, and the only breeding population of Snowy Egrets in Barbados. It also has the highest density of resident Yellow Warblers (endemic “Golden” subspecies; Setophaga petechia petechia) on the island.

The survival of this immensely valuable wetland, which provides numerous ecosystem services—such as reducing flooding, naturally filtering water, acting as a nursery for fish , and providing habitat for biodiversity—now hangs in the balance.

By signing the petition you can help the people of Barbados convince the government to protect this irreplaceable national treasure as a Conservation Area, for the benefit of all.