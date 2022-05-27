Hemispheric relations must change says Cuban President Diaz-Canel

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for a change in the rules of hemispheric relations at the opening of the 21st ALBA-TCP summit.

Diaz-Canel said the United States exploits the Pan-American system for its own interests and assumes the role of arbiter of democracy.

Consequently, in his address at the meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), he rejected the policy of exclusion imposed by Washington in view of the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles next month.

Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua having been excluded from that forum is a historic setback that harms a nation’s sovereignty.

Diaz-Canel echoed the views defended by Raul Castro during the 7th Summit of the Americas in Panama.

Raul Castro said that, at the time, the creation of CELAC showed that the region can move toward unity and achieve common goals within the context of diversity.

Diaz-Canel stressed that the declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, adopted in Havana in 2014 during the 2nd CELAC Summit, was the same.