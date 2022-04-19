Hero CPL matches will be played in Saint Lucia in 2022

Saint Lucia will host matches in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2022. In 2022, Saint Lucia will be one of four countries hosting Hero CPL matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour.

In 2020 and 2021, the Hero CPL took place in Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis respectively due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that the tournament was played in one country. Three venues will be used for the group stages in 2022, and another will host the finals.

The tournament will take place from 30 August to 30 September with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots looking to defend the title they won in 2021.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO said:

“We are very pleased to confirm that we will be back in Saint Lucia in 2022 and we are grateful to the government for working with us to make this happen. Saint Lucia has been such a huge part of the Hero CPL story and as we enter our 10th season it is great to be back at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground this year.”

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority commented: