St Vincent High Court dismisses legal challenges to buggery laws

The High Court dismissed the appeal made by two homosexual expats from St Vincent and the Grenadines against the island’s laws criminalising buggery and gross indecency on Friday.

Justice Esco Henry determined that the claims made by Javin Johnson and Sean Macleish were not legally valid since they reside in another country and had not been living in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a significant period of time.

She contested the notion that the males were compelled to depart SVG due to their sexual orientation.

The court concurred with the administration’s assertion that the laws are necessary for the preservation of public health and morality.

Justice Henry supported the contested sections because of the potential catastrophic impact on public health of an uncontrolled HIV epidemic.

According to her, governments own diverse health and other resources.

Although there have been increasing requests, I acknowledge the state’s well-known health care issues without passing any judgement. I believe that the state should be responsible for overseeing policy matters that determine its course of action.

Based on her observations, the judge determined that the state’s public health and morals policy is logically connected to the stated purpose. Furthermore, considering the limited resources of the state and the prevailing social norms, it is likely the least extreme method to attain that goal.

Justice Henry did not see any infringement of Constitutional sections 9 or 10 in the contested clauses.

Furthermore, contested provisions are not capricious, devoid of reason, or in violation of the legal principle of rationality.

Additionally, the two individuals asserted that they were forcibly removed from St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the enforcement of laws against sodomy and public obscenity, as well as prevailing societal norms.

“I repeat my previous concerns about the claimants’ accusations of mistreatment by others,” Justice Henry stated, further noting that the claimants have not proven that they were forcibly removed or had their ability to travel freely restricted by the contested provisions or their implications.

She rejected the assertions made by Johnson and MacLeish and instructed them to reimburse the Attorney General with EC$7,500 for expenses.

