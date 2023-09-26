Hours for Sandals Job Fair in SVG Has Been Extended

As Sandals gets ready for the first quarter launch of its newest resort on St Vincent, hours for the job fair currently being held in Kingstown will be extended.

On Tuesday evening, Regional Public Relations Manager, Sandals Resorts, Sunil Ramdeen, told the St Vincent Times that the job fair closes at 3 p.m. and does not offer perspective persons enough time, especially those ending work at 4 p.m.

“We would extend the hours up to 5 p.m. This will allow persons getting off at 4 p.m. to visit the job fair”.

On the first day, hundreds of Vincentians showed up to take advantage of the opportunities the international hotel brand was offering.

Positions are available in the areas of administration, finance, entertainment, communications, human resources, sales, landscaping, laundry, and spa, among others.

The job fair will run until Friday, September 29, at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Persons seeking employment are required to bring along a copy of their government photo ID, a copy of their NIS card, a resume, and two passport-sized photographs.

800 people are expected to be hired when the resort opens in the first quarter of 2024.

Watch Winston Anderson, Managing Director, Eastern Caribbean Sandals Resorts International, speak about the current job fair in St. Vincent. Video credit: Discover SVG.