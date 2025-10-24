73 North Windward residents receive title deeds

Seventy-Three Deeds Handed Over In Orange Hill

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated another milestone in its ongoing commitment to empowering citizens and strengthening community development, as residents of North Windward who were relocated due to natural disasters, received Deeds for their land during a special handing-over ceremony held Tuesday 21st October, 2025 at the new settlement in Overland.

Minister of Housing, Hon. Orando Brewster said the handing over marked a significant step towards ensuring greater land security and generational wealth for families across the North Windward constituency.

Minister Brewster emphasized that since 2001, government’s main focus is to convert what he describes as “dead capital” into “live capital” by restoring homes, improving human settlements and unlocking value for citizens and the national economy.

“We have seen it across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but over the past few years I can tell you that one of the most thriving constituencies as it relates to housing, is the constituency of North Windward,” Brewster stated

Also addressing the gathering, Area Representative, Hon. Montgomery Daniel, who commended the beneficiaries for their patience and commitment, noting that the government will continue to regularize lands and deliver titles in the coming months.

Daniel noted that “…tremendous work has been done so far but there is still a lot of work to be done, well over 200 houses are still to be repaired.” Daniel added that “…from 2001, I have been repairing houses and I have been distributing lots for land all across the constituency. So, if there are a few more houses to be done, they will be done.”

A total of 73 title deeds were handed over.