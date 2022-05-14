How To Extend Your Visitor Visa In Canada!

How To Extend Visitor Visa After 6 Months In Canada. If you want to extend your stay in Canada on visitor visa beyond 6 months, then you must apply for a visitor record. It gives you visitor status and permits you to stay longer. Additionally, be mindful that you apply for the visitor record before your current stay of 6 months expire. This article will explain how to apply for a visitor record to extend your stay in Canada.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

A visitor record is for someone who wants to extend their stay in Canada as a visitor. Additionally, a study permit holder can also change their status to visitor record if their permit is expiring. Similarly, even a work permit holder can apply for a visitor record to extend their stay. However, one cannot work or study with a visitor record.

How to Apply?

The application fee for a visitor record is $100. You must have a debit or credit card to pay the application fees. Moreover, you’ll need a scanner or camera to submit the documents and fill out your forms. Applying online will help process your file faster.

STEP 1: DRAFT THE FOLLOWING FORMS:

Before starting, refer to the IRCC instruction guide to help you with case-specific documents and instructions. After you have read the instructions, fill out the following forms:

Application to Change Conditions, Extend my Stay or Remain in Canada as a Visitor or Temporary Resident Permit Holder – Form IMM 5708

Statutory Declaration of Common-Law Union, if applicable – Form IMM 636.51

Use of Representative if applicable – Form IMM 5476

STEP 2: USE THE ONLINE TOOL FOR DOCUMENTS

To apply, you must provide the following answers to get a personalized document checklist:

For question 1: “What would you like to do in Canada?” Select “Visit.”

Then you’ll be asked, “What is your current country/territory of residence?” Select “Canada.”

STEP 3: SIGN-IN OR CREATE AN ACCOUNT.

You can create your account or sign in here. After creating your account, you must:

Pay your application fees.

Submit your application.

Check your application status.

Please note that a visitor record is not a visa. You’ll need to leave Canada by the date your visitor record mentions. After exiting Canada, you can apply for a new visitor visa from your home country.