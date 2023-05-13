HPV vaccine now available for boys in Westmoreland, Jamaica

The Westmoreland Public Health Department offers the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to boys aged nine to fourteen to lower their risk of developing genital warts.

This was revealed by Dr Marcia Graham, Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday in Savanna-la-Mar.

“The HPV vaccine was initially offered to our girls aged nine to fifteen, who received two doses.” For girls aged nine to fifteen, this has been lowered to only one dose of vaccination. We are also offering it to boys aged nine to fourteen years old since they are at risk for genital warts caused by this virus, and if they become infected, they can infect females and cause cervical cancer in the girls. As a result, we are providing a more complete approach to prevention,” she explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), HPV is the most frequent sexually transmitted illness in the United States. It is normally innocuous and disappears on its own, but some forms can cause genital warts or cancer. HPV infection is responsible for nearly all occurrences of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is the third most frequent malignancy in Jamaican women and the second main cause of cancer-related fatalities.

Dr. Graham further mentioned that the HPV vaccine is now accessible to ladies as young as 26 years old.

Meanwhile, the parish’s public health department continues its immunization campaign as part of its aim to prevent children infections, according to the medical officer of health.

She urged parents and guardians to make certain that their children were completely immunized. “Getting your [children] fully immunized for their age is one way to protect them against avoidable, preventable diseases, so we will continue our exercise for all children 12 and under.” “We must ensure that they have received all of the vaccines that they should have received,” Dr. Graham stated.

She urged schools to have a copy of each student’s vaccination record on file by the end of the month, “so that when the health team comes to visit, we can use the same to ensure that it is up to date.” We’ve been working with several schools, and there are times when the team arrives and the students’ immunization records are missing.”

“We cannot wait until the end of May to complete all of them, so we would have asked some of you in advance.” “We are asking for your cooperation so that we can ensure that we are adequately protecting our children,” Dr Graham stated.

Source : JIS