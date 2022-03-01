Huge Russian convoy nears Ukraine’s capital as invasion enters sixth day

Satellite images showed a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine‘s capital of Kyiv on Tuesday.

The plodding Russian advance on the ground came while Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, was hit by intense shelling as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the neighboring nation entered its sixth day. The U.N. human rights office said Tuesday that at least 136 civilians had been killed by Russia’s assault, including 13 children.

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives lasted several hours Monday and both sides agreed to meet again in the coming days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late Monday that he believed Russia’s continued shelling was meant to extract concessions from his country, but it wouldn’t work.

More and more countries and companies worldwide taking steps to punish Moscow for the invasion. They left Russia’s currency, the ruble, plunging to a value of less than a penny.

Perhaps feeling the pressure of Russia being targeted by increasing international scorn and his troops’ advance being slowed by fierce resistance from Ukrainian fighters, President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert on Sunday.