The Guyana Police Force (GPF) rescued 15 women from a nightclub on the West Coast of the Demerara River on Saturday morning.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the women were rescued during an operation that took place at Club Plan B located at 335 Public Road, Stewartville.

All of the women are believed to be Venezuelan nationals. They are also suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

Three suspects were detained by the police for questioning.

