Hurricane watch issued for St Lucia as TS Bret strengthens on approach

The National Hurricane Center’s 2 am Thursday advisory reported that

Tropical Storm Bret is 250 miles east of Barbados, with maximum sustained wind of 70 mph. It’s moving 16 mph to the west. Forecasters issued a hurricane watch for St. Lucia.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Through Saturday, storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Urban flooding is also possible.