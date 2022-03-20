Caribbean’s largest Hydrogen Power Project to be built in Barbados

According to NationNews, a French company is seeking to develop the largest hydrogen power project in the Caribbean on the island of Barbados.

Aidan Rogers, the Strategic Advisor to Hydrogene de France (HDF) said the solar photovoltaic project will be located at Harrow’s Plantation, St Philip, and they will be combining the solar project with sheep farming.

“HDF has partnered with Rubis Caribbean Holdings which bought 51 per cent interest in the project, and we are currently in discussion with the Barbados Sustainable Energy Cooperative Society in terms of offering them 30 per cent interest, in order to satisfy the Government’s local participation requirement”, Rogers said as quoted by NationNews.

Developed by HDF Energy, RSB is a large grid-friendly energy power plant project that will supply clean, resilient, stable and competitive baseload electricity 24/7 to 16,000 residents. Located in St Philip, RSB will aid the island state in achieving its 100% renewable energy mandate by 2030 without the intermittency concerns that typically limit the deployment of solar and wind power on island grids. Using only the sun as a primary source of electricity (50MW solar), RSB combines 128MWh of green hydrogen and battery storage to deliver a continuous output of power, day and night.

Totally carbon-free, RSB has been designed to effectively replace certain aging, costly and polluting assets that currently burn Heavy Fuel Oil or Jet Fuel, with a similar level of reliability. Not impacted by any commodity market, RSB also eliminates the exposure to fuel price volatility throughout its 25-year operating life.

RSB is committed to promoting the dual use of solar energy and agriculture on the site. A large-scale sheep farming facility (1830 head) will be accommodated within the solar power plant to maintain dual use of the land and generate local jobs.

During its 2-year construction period RSB will create around 200 directs et indirect jobs, and support around 25 permanent local jobs during its operation. Both HDF Energy and Rubis have their regional head offices in Barbados and currently employ over 1,500 professionals across the entire region.