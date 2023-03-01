‘I have no respect for the House Speaker’ – St Lucia opposition leader

St Lucia opposition leader Allen Chastanet who walked out of the House of Assembly on Tuesday after an argument with Speaker Claudius Francis, stated afterwards that he lacks respect for the Speaker.

The leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) stated, “I have no respect for the Speaker of the House” while accusing Francis of partiality and hatred.

Chastanet talked on Tuesday’s Newsspin program on Power 97.9 FM, shortly after the incident during a legislative discussion.

“This situation has been escalating for some time. A few months ago, we witnessed the Speaker’s remarks regarding the bazooka. In effect, he was going to drop the gloves, and he was pushing all laborites to do the same. He was also intending to use a bazooka against United Workers Party members, the opposition leader told Host Timothy Poleon.

