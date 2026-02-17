IICA Officials Meet With SVG Agriculture Minister

IICA’s Representative in the Eastern Caribbean States (ECS), Mr Gregg Rawlins, along with IICA’s Technical Specialist, Mr Michael Dalton, paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

Discussions were held on strengthening resilience in agriculture and livestock production, enhancing capacity-building initiatives, and promoting the empowerment of women and youth in agriculture.

They also discussed the possible establishment of a National Agriculture Management Information System and greater engagement with the Marketing Information Organisation of the Americas to improve data-driven decision-making in the agricultural sector.

Additional discussions were held on adopting a modern approach to agriculture through the integration of digital tools such as the MyGeofarm App.