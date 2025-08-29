IMA Grenada Awards winners of 2025 Back To School Promotion

The Investment Migration Agency (IMA) Grenada took a meaningful step toward blending education and cultural pride this carnival season with its innovative Back-to-School Trivia Series.

Launched during the height of the school break, the six-week promotion invited students island-wide to participate in weekly Carnival-themed questions via IMA Grenada’s social media platforms. The interactive series was launched for the first time last year and was designed to keep young minds engaged during the break, while deepening their knowledge of Grenada’s rich cultural heritage. As a result, student endowments of over $20,000 have been made since the series inception.

From exploring the roots of traditional mas to testing knowledge of music competitions and national treasures, the activity encouraged students to see culture not just as celebration, but as a vital part of identity and education. In total, six winners, ranging from secondary to tertiary-level students were awarded prizes for their outstanding participation.

At the prize-giving ceremony, held at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, students received school supplies including $500 gift vouchers from Bryden & Minors and D Sports Shop and, for one lucky winner, a Samsung Galaxy Tablet.

Karline Purcell, Deputy CEO of IMA Grenada, shared:

“This initiative was born from the idea that education is not just about what happens in the classroom, but creating opportunities that nurture a love for learning, build confidence, and provide tangible support for students and their families.”

IMA Grenada extends heartfelt thanks to all students and parents who supported the series and continue to prioritize education in its many forms.