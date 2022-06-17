IMF chief urges Caribbean nations to increase food and energy security

As commodity prices continue to climb, Caribbean countries are warned to prepare themselves for some “tough times” ahead, even as measures are implemented to prevent any further major fallout.

The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, issued the sober reminder on Thursday.

To get through the current challenges, she urged Barbados and the rest of the region to accelerate food and energy security.

“We are in for some tough times this year [and] next year,” Georgieva cautioned.

Her comments came during a conversation with the President of the Barbados Economic Society (BES) Dr Simon Naitram and students from the University of the West Indies at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

In response to a question about the dramatic reduction in direct foreign investment to developing countries following the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgieva said that, although the flow of private capital is now relatively steady, “there are many factors like supply chain disruptions [and] the war in Ukraine putting pressure on prices, so inflation is now the most pressing concern in many countries”.

Inflation must be controlled to ensure growth, but tightening financial conditions is necessary to achieve this goal, and when this happens, capital typically withdraws from the market, she said.

“The IMF is now trying to anticipate which of its members might face balance of payment constraints, and we are ready to step in. We have a US$700 billion lending capacity and will use it as much as necessary,” the IMF chief said.

I have been notifying countries with high debt not to wait for further deterioration before taking steps to protect their economies.

“When capital leaves and nothing steps in to ensure stability, then countries may find themselves in a very tough position,” Georgieva warned.

“Let me be honest with you – we are in for some tough times this year and next year due to this tightening of financial conditions and the consequences that result.”

However, the economist, who is in Barbados for what is her first visit to the Eastern Caribbean, said residents should not be too concerned about the tightening of fiscal policy, as the intention was to ensure financial stability and price stability, which would increase investor confidence.