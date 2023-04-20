Immigration officer charged in relation to migrant smuggling near BVI

A recent migrant smuggling event near the British Virgin Islands has resulted in the arrest of an immigration officer.

Officer Naima Grante was detained and charged with three counts of breach of trust, according to the Department of Immigration.

The inquiry into Grante’s alleged offenses began after police apprehended three Dominican Republic men attempting to enter the country illegally.

The Department stated in a statement that it “is committed to upholding the law, and any identified wrongdoing by officers will be addressed.” We would also want to thank His Majesty’s Customs and the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force for their technical assistance and assistance in this situation.”

“We remain committed to improving internal monitoring processes through the use of advanced technological software, relevant investigative strategies, and strong relationships with our regional partners.”