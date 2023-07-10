In Georgetown, Guyana, Fire destroys millions of dollars in goods

A fire has destroyed a store and warehouse in Georgetown, Guyana.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fire originated in a warehouse that stored a huge quantity of textile and other combustible goods early Saturday morning.

The fire moved immediately to the Hong Wei Supermarket.

Five Chinese nationals who were trapped in the building were rescued by firefighters. Three of them, as well as a firefighter, were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters worked tirelessly over the weekend to keep the blaze from spreading to La Penitence market.

GFS investigators are still working to figure out what started the incident.