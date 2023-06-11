In Haiti, Cholera kills over 700 people since October 2022

Haitian health officials revealed Friday that a cholera outbreak had killed hundreds of people in the Caribbean country since the beginning of the year.

As a result, they said, health officials have had to redouble their efforts to combat the pandemic, which has already claimed thousands of lives since its first breakout in 2010.

Dr. Samson Marseille, Director of the Epidemiology, Laboratories, and Research Department at the Health and Population Ministry, stated that cholera had killed at least 726 individuals since the epidemic resurfaced in October 2022.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of cholera cases since the recent torrential rains that caused devastating flooding in the country,” Marseille told the Haitian-Caribbean News Network.

“We intend to launch new awareness-raising campaigns to warn people about the importance of changing their behavior when it comes to hygiene precautions; anyone with symptoms associated with cholera, such as severe or watery diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, or dehydration…should immediately go to one of our Cholera Treatment Centres,” he added.

According to health officials, the cholera pandemic that first struck Haiti in October 2010 killed 10,174 people, and 726 individuals have died since October last year, including 26 from June 1 to 5.

According to the data, 24 people perished from cholera over the weekend. During the period October 1, 2018 to June 5, 2023.69, there were 45,248 suspected cholera cases, 3007 confirmed cases, and 41,557 hospitalizations.

The average age of cholera patients admitted to hospitals is 17 years old.

Following the first outbreak of the disease, which was initially brought by international peacekeepers, the UN promised to make funds available to deal with the situation, including the purchase of water purification systems to protect the population, many of whom do not have access to potable water.

However, little appears to have been done in this regard.

Source : CMC