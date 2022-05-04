In Indonesia, three children die of a mysterious liver disease

Indonesia’s health ministry announced that three children have died of a mysterious liver disease, bringing the death toll from the mysterious ailment from the U.S. to Asia to four.

Nearly 170 children have been infected with this severe strain of acute hepatitis in 11 countries in recent weeks, raising concerns from the World Health Organization (WHO) about its “unknown origin.”

In a statement, Indonesia’s Health Ministry stated that three children died in hospitals in Jakarta last month after displaying some of these symptoms.

There was also fever, jaundice, convulsions, and loss of consciousness among the children, according to the report.

“At the moment, the Ministry of Health is conducting a full panel of virus tests to investigate the cause,” it said.

In addition, the ministry urged parents to take their children to the hospital immediately if they displayed any symptoms.

There is growing concern over the emergence of a possible new disease affecting only young children – with most of them under 10 and no underlying conditions.

In Britain, Ireland, and the Netherlands, the WHO reported an “unexpected significant increase” in cases among young, previously healthy children.