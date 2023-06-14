In Jamaica, CXC exam papers for 9 subjects stolen from fireproof cabinets

Cabinet stolen with CXC papers Jamaica

Exam papers for nine Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) disciplines were stolen from fireproof cabinets at a Jamaican school.

The institution was not named by CXC.

The tests were supposed to be given this week.

According to the regional authority, the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force are looking into the incident.

“This is of grave concern to CXC,” the company said this afternoon in a statement.

“CXC is determining the course of action and will communicate with the Ministries of Education today,” the statement stated.

Jamaica was identified as the source of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 2 leak in May.

Dr Wayne Wesley, registrar and CXC chief executive officer, stated at a virtual press conference that the leak was traced to a single site and that the information was then shared across numerous social media platforms, reaching other Caribbean countries.

Wesley refused to identify the parish or examination center where the violation was discovered.