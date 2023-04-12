In Richmond, farmers receive support to engage in legal agriculture

Top Hill, Richmond, is set to join other recognized communities as a major role in this country’s agriculture sector.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, April 11, as representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority visited the Top Hill Richmond region.

A road was cut as part of the Top Hill Lasham project, allowing access to around 400 acres of property.

The project will also supply lands to 47 farmers, some of whom are traditional cannabis producers, so that they can engage in legal agriculture and plant new crops.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister the Hon Saboto Caesar stated that this project will significantly increase farmers’ capacity to produce food crops while also ensuring traditional cannabis farmers are fully integrated into the medicinal cannabis industry.

According to the Agriculture Minister, farmers in the area would also benefit from a wide range of services supplied by the Ministry of Agriculture, including tractor, tilling, and labor services, as well as seed and urea.

Given the developments on the island’s leeward side, Minister Caesar believes this project will help not only the nation’s food security but also the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jerrol Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Medicinal Cannabis Authority, stated that the Top Hill area has been designated for a Cannabis Authority Field Office, which will supply traditional growers in the area with a variety of services.

Dr. Thompson stated that the services provided to farmers in the area by both the Ministry of Agriculture and the Medical Cannabis Authority will go a long way toward giving the Top Hill area a competitive edge in the agriculture sector.

Source : API