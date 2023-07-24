In St. Vincent, More space is needed for Cemeteries : Minister Daniel

Additional space is required for individuals around St. Vincent and the Grenadines to bury their loved ones.

Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Transport and Works, stated that this request for cemetery enlargement or replacement has been presented to his ministry.

So far, 11 cemeteries have been recognized as having a space problem that requires expansion or replacement.

Dark View, Rose Hall, Belmont, Richland Park, Greiggs, Port Elizabeth, Glebe Hill, Clifton, Lowmans Leeward, Golden Vale, and Georgetown cemeteries, according to Daniel, are in need of enlargement or replacement.

Last Wednesday, the minister addressed the issue on NBC radio.