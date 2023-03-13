In The Bahamas, a zero-carbon hotel will be built on Exuma Cays

ZERO CARBON, SOLAR-POWERED YACHTING ENCLAVE BAHAMAS

A heads of agreement has been signed for the development of the country’s first zero-carbon, solar-powered, fully sustainable residential and yacht resort community in the Exuma Cays,

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said at the signing of the agreement that Ki’ama Bahamas, which will be run by Silent Resorts, is a US$56 million project and a big step forward for the country’s sustainable luxury products.

“The 36-acre development on Elizabeth Island will be completely sustainable, with a two-acre marina, six private beaches, 28 solar-powered homes, and resort amenities like a beach club, restaurants, and pools. “Even the yachts will run on solar power, and Bahamians will run them,” he said.

“Ki’ama is going to be one of the most popular sustainable resorts in the area because of the beautiful Exuma Cays. Kiama will also be a welcome addition to the growth of the economy in the Bahamas, giving many Bahamians jobs that will last for a long time.

“The construction phase of the project is expected to hire between 40 and 50 Bahamians, and once the resort opens, it will have 75 full-time employees.”

One of the managing partners, John Long, who is also the president of the development, said that work on the island should start in the next month or two, and they hope to have an early opening before the end of the year.

“The whole plan is sustainable because of that light touch. On the island, we are not building big foundations or pouring a lot of concrete. Above the bluffs, everything is clean and green. We’re taking care of the bluff. We are taking care of the earth.

“We’re trying to keep the island’s wildlife as it is. Very limited in terms of the roads we’re traveling on. There will be things from nature, like crushed stone. Even the pools we put in the development are made out of used shipping containers. So we’re not digging holes and pouring concrete, which is really bad for the natural environment,” Long said.

Source : CMC