Inclusive Integration: Martinique & Curaçao Joining CARICOM

Martinique and Curaçao are expected to become the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) newest members.

At the conclusion of the 45th Heads of Government Conference in Port of Spain, Trinidad, CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit told media that a mandate has been granted for all pending negotiations to be finished by the end of August so that it can be approved.

At a special event in Guyana, the French and Dutch-speaking islands will be formally welcomed into CARICOM.

Martinique and Curaçao will join Anguilla, Turks & Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and Bermuda as Associate Members.

Martinique and Curaçao will be able to attend Heads of Government meetings and participate in the discussions of CARICOM committees as associate members.

There is increased interest in CARICOM, and that shifting global circumstances may result in the Dominican Republic becoming CARICOM’s 23rd member.