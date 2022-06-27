Over three thousand (3000) ATM cards have been distributed to heads of households under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme.

This programme is funded by the World Bank, through negotiations by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, to the tune of 12 million EC dollars. As of July 1, 2022, Families will start receiving payments through to December 2022. Approximately 4 thousand families are expected to benefit from income support. They will receive from 300-600 dollars depending on the size of the family.

Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on the radio earlier today, said “others will be put on, but not the full 4 thousand, …but persons whose names would be added on …but who do not meet the July 1 deadline, …their names would go on in July, and they would get 2 payments on August the first, so they wouldn’t miss their aggregate of six payments.”

Card distributions have taken place in Georgetown, Coulls Hill, Troumaca, Spring Village and other communities affected by the eruptions of La Soufriere.

The Prime Minister also announced that the team from the Ministry of National Mobilisation was in Bequia today at the Bequia Revenue Office Conference Room, to begin the process of registering people under the Covid19 payment programme.

Under this CDB-funded programme, over 7-hundred families in the green zone will get support; Dr Gonsalves said the numbers might get to 1 thousand families.

Income support for 4000 families in St Vincent will begin on July 1

Income Support Grant For Youths In 5 Communities Across SVG