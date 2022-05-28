A techie killed his wife and two children with an electric saw in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai. He then turned the blade on himself.

The techie allegedly committed the horrific crime after celebrating his wedding anniversary on Friday 27.

Prakash is the name of the 41-year-old engineer who died. According to a report in Times of India, he also left a suicide note in which he claimed no one was to blame for the deaths.

Gayathri (39), Nithya Shree (13) and P Harikrishnan (8) have been identified as the deceased. Both kids were in Classes 9 and 2.

According to police, there is a possibility that the techie may have drugged his family members before murdering them with a saw.

Cops believe that the high debt burden may have pushed the techie to take the extreme step.

The initial probe reveals Prakash had taken a loan to support his wife’s business during the COVID pandemic. However, he failed to repay the money and the loan amount went up to Rs 10 lakh, police said quoting neighbours and family members.