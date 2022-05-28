A married woman and her lover were allegedly hacked to death by her husband and his family members in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

Shivam Sisodiya (21) and Pooja (28) were identified as the deceased. Three people, including the woman’s husband, have been arrested.

Shivam reportedly had an illicit affair with Pooja. She was married to Gaurav Sisodiya. Shivam went to meet Pooja on Friday afternoon but was caught by Gaurav and his family members, according to a report in the Times of India.

Gaurav and his family started thrashing the duo and when they tried to flee, they slit their throats with a sharp-edged weapon.

The woman’s father-in-law and brother-in-law informed police about the double murder after it occurred. Pooja’s husband Gaurav was later arrested. They had a 5-year-old child together.

Pooja was related to Shivam. She married Gaurav seven years ago. The police have recovered the murder weapon.