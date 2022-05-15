India president Ram Nath Kovind in Jamaica on four-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a four-day visit to Jamaica arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where he recieved a rosuing welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica.

On the Jamaican side, the leadership of the host Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, Prime minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, members of the cabinet, Chief of Defence Staff and commissioner of police were present.

During the President’s visit to Jamaica, several important programmes are scheduled. During his four-day visit, the President will pay floral tribute at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

He will visit the Governor-General and PM house where he will meet Governor-General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. A signing ceremony (MOU agreement) will also be held at PM house.

President Kovind will also inaugurate “Ambedkar avenue”, a road named after Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar tomorrow. He will also inaugurate the Jamaica-India friendship garden.

In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will gift cricket kits to aspiring cricketers in Jamaica. A Cricket kit will be handed over to Billy heaven, President of the Jamaica Cricket Association.

An MOU in the field of sports cooperation between the two countries is in the final stages.

The programme will conclude with a Diaspora community event. India is committed to strengthening linkages with the Jamaican Diaspora and encouraging their participation in the process of national development.

India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love for cricket.