India sounds alarm as sudden deaths skyrocket among C-19-Vaxxed

A chilling warning has emerged from India after some of the country’s leading scientists identified skyrocketing sudden deaths among people who received Covid “vaccines.”

Official data shows the nation has suffered surging deaths related to Covid injection adverse events such as strokes, blood clots, and cardiac arrests.

The discovery was revealed in a landmark study led by Dr. Abin Kulathunkal Rajan and Dr. Abu Bashar from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur.

The findings were published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy.

The study examines serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI) linked to Covid vaccines in India.

The researchers analyzed official government data showing mortality rates, injuries, disabilities, and vaccination status among the public.

Interestingly, however, India is one of the few nations that didn’t roll out mRNA injections during the mass-vaccination campaign.

The Indian government refused to grant pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna immunity, meaning the mRNA injections were never approved for public use there.

During their study, the team of researchers utilized reports from the Indian government’s National AEFI Committee.

The study focuses on causality assessment reports published by the committee under India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rajan and Bashar said they aimed to identify trends in vaccine-related serious adverse events and determine factors predicting mortality among affected individuals.

They analyzed a total of 2708 reported serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

The AEFIs reported included deaths and potentially fatal reactions such as cardiac arrests and blood clots.

However, the AEFIs didn’t include long-term diseases such as cancer, which likely contributed to more deaths.

Nevertheless, the data shows surging mortality rates among those who received Covid shots.

The study found that, particularly among men, cardiovascular injury was strongly linked to vaccine-associated deaths.

These findings raise some seriously troubling questions about the vaccine safety monitoring systems in India.

The study evaluates reports covering serious AEFIs from the January 2021 vaccine rollout through May 2023.