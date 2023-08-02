The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority wishes to notify the general public, including tourism stakeholders, that the Indian Bay Beach Facility is closed to public use with immediate effect until further notice.

The closure of this particular Site is to ensure the safety and comfort of patrons, staff and the general public together with the protection of the coastal and marine environment.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and look forward to the cooperation of all users and stakeholders as we work harmoniously to repair the Indian Bay Beach Facility.