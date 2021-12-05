Indonesia Mt Semeru : Volcano rescuers face ash as high as rooftops

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for survivors in villages buried by hot ash, after Mt Semeru on Java island erupted on Saturday.
Fourteen people are known to have died and dozens were injured, emergency authorities said.
One volunteer in the nearby district of Lumajang filmed police and military officials working to dig out bodies with their bare hands.
Houses were buried to their rooftops and vehicles wholly submerged.
Taufiq Ismail Marzuqi, who filmed the struggle to excavate bodies, told Reuters the rescue efforts were “very dire”.
At least 11 villages in Lumajang, in East Java, were coated in volcanic ash. At least 56 people have been injured, with many suffering burns after they mistook the hot mud flow for flooding.
“There were 10 people carried away by the mud flow,” said Salim, who lives in the village of Kampung Renteng.
“One of them was almost saved. He was told to run away but said ‘I can’t, who will feed my cows?'”
One man searching for survivors said 10 people were missing in his village. Another described what happened.
“Locals here thought it was just usual floods. We did not know it was hot mud. All of sudden, the sky turned dark as rains and hot smoke came. Thankfully, it was raining so we could breathe,” he told AFP.
Some relatives of the victims in Lumajang in East Java say they have not yet been able to collect their loved ones as some of the bodies have not yet been identified.
A spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said the injured were being treated at various hospitals and medical facilities.
The evacuation has been hampered by choking smoke, a power blackout, and rainstorms during the eruption which turned the debris into mud. An important bridge from the area to the nearby city of Malang was also severed during the eruption.