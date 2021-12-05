Indonesia Mt Semeru : Volcano rescuers face ash as high as rooftops

Some relatives of the victims in Lumajang in East Java say they have not yet been able to collect their loved ones as some of the bodies have not yet been identified.

IMAGE SOURCE, EPA People inspect their village which has been buried by volcanic ash

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said the injured were being treated at various hospitals and medical facilities.

Some 1,300 people have been evacuated from the area so far, the agency said, and 10 sand mine workers who were trapped in buildings have been saved. Rescue shelters have been equipped with food, face masks, tarpaulins and body bags.