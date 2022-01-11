Infant, three others survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

A medical helicopter carrying a child patient crash-landed outside Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon – but all four people on board are expected to survive in what one official called “an absolute miracle.”

The medevac chopper crashed around 1 p.m. near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Delaware County on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Maryland, according to CBS.

Authorities said the passengers — the pilot, two crew members and an infant patient — were able to pull themselves out of the wreck, FOX 29 reported.

None sustained life-threatening injuries.

The infant was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, but family members had not yet been notified, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” Bernhardt said.

An apparent occupant of the helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa., climbs out.

Four people, including an infant, were onboard when the helicopter crashed near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church. 10Philadelphia

The helicopter was en route to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. AP

All four people survived the crash with the pilot suffering the worst of the injuries. CBS Philly

Officials described the incident as a “controlled landing” as the pilot managed to avoid utility lines and other hazards on the way down. The helicopter hit the street and bounced, then toppled over, sliding into some bushes near the church. A stop sign on the corner of the street was broken in two, according to the Associated Press.

Witness video moments after the crash showed the smoking helicopter on its side in front of the church as emergency workers run toward the wreckage.

“Our utmost respect goes out to the pilot/crew of the helicopter, as all of them continued to provide care and direction for their patient and for their fellow crew members, despite their own injuries,” the Upper Darby Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.

There was no information on what caused the crash at about 4 p.m., the Upper Darby Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post. But it is believed to have experienced mechanical problems, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency told The Associated Press.