InterCaribbean & Partners Celebrate Eastern Caribbean Expansion

InterCaribbean Airways, along with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Barbados Tourism Marketing INC. (BTMI), held a cocktail party at the Hilton Hotel in Barbados on March 14, 2023, to celebrate the airline’s growth in the Eastern Caribbean and its new flight between St. Kitts and Nevis and Barbados.

The event celebrated interCaribbean’s official start of service in the Eastern Caribbean in August 2020, as well as the airline’s recent start of direct flights between Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis, just in time for the St. Kitts Music Festival, which will be in its 25th year in 2023 and is a well-known annual event.

Many important people, like Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour for St. Kitts, and Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, as well as other Government officials, representatives from the respective national tourism authorities, industry leaders, and other stakeholders, attended the Cocktail Reception to celebrate interCaribbean’s overall success.

Marsha T. Henderson, who is St. Kitts’ Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour, led the St. Kitts delegation. In her speech, she pointed out that St. Kitts is leading the way in finding new ways to deal with the problems in regional travel.

The Minister said, “The start of InterCaribbean Airways service couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s a great time of year to get to know and enjoy St. Kitts’ hidden gems. Looking ahead, our Summer of Fun shows off our world-class events and first-of-its-kind tourism offerings. Our travel within the region will get a boost from this extra lift. We hope to make it easier for you to get to St. Kitts, so you can spend more time hiking in our rainforest, visiting our cultural sites, and enjoying our festivals and food.

In his speech to the crowd, Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion into the Eastern Caribbean with our partners, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Barbados Tourism Marketing INC (BTMI). Prime Minister Mottley, and Prime Minister Dr Drew, I think it’s great that you have the vision and political will to answer the call of the people in the area. You show that the African saying “If you want to go fast, go alone” is true. If you want to go far, go together.” Your management makes it possible for us to go places together and link the region, one island, one partnership, and one vision at a time.”

At the interCaribbean Airways Cocktail Reception, there were networking opportunities, speeches, presentations, and entertainment. The goal was to build travel and tourism alliances so that regional integration and travel within the region can continue to grow.