interCaribbean,Virgin launch interline Agreement

interCaribbean Airways today announced the launch of an interline agreement with Virgin Atlantic, creating seamless connectivity between the Caribbean and the United Kingdom through key connection points in Barbados and Antigua.

This partnership enhances travel options for customers seeking convenient access between the Caribbean region and Virgin Atlantic’s international network.

The interline agreement enables customers to book connecting flights on a single ticket, with through check-in at each end of the journey to the final destination. Through the partnership’s connection points, travelers can access Virgin Atlantic’s flights to London and other destinations while enjoying interCaribbean Airways extensive Caribbean network.

“This agreement with Virgin Atlantic represents another milestone in our mission to enhance Caribbean connectivity,” said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways. “By partnering with a world leading airline, we create additional options for Caribbean travelers to reach international destinations while also welcoming Virgin Atlantic customers to experience the beauty and diversity of the Caribbean throughout our network.

The agreement opens new opportunities for Caribbean diaspora communities, particularly those in the United Kingdom seeking to visit family and friends across the region.