Internet outage across Canada brings banking, gov’t services to a standstill

A massive outage at Rogers has brought down internet and cellular service across Canada, and has also interrupted government services and payment systems for businesses and individuals.

The outage began some time early Friday morning, and as of 5 p.m. ET had not been fixed.

The company does not have an estimate when it will be fixed, said Kye Prigg, Rogers’ senior vice-president of access networks and operations, on CBC’s Power & Politics.

“I wouldn’t like to say whether it’s going to be fully online today or not, but we are working very, very hard on making sure that we get everything running as soon as possible,” he told host Catherine Cullen.

“[But] we’re getting very close to understanding the root cause of the of the failure. And we’re taking actions along with our network vendors to recover the situation.”

“We don’t understand how the different levels of redundancy that we build across the network coast to coast have not worked,” he said.

The company has approximately nine million wireless customers and just shy of three million on the cable and internet side of the business.

Responding to questions about compensation, Rogers said Friday afternoon that it would be “proactively crediting all customers” — but did not provide further details.

Internet monitoring watchdog group Netblocks.org reports that total internet traffic in Canada was at 75 per cent of its normal level on Friday morning.

Rogers-owned flanker brands like Fido and Chatr are also offline, but even services not directly controlled by Rogers, such as emergency services, travel and financial networks, are having problems.

Debit payment services have also been interrupted.

“A nationwide telecommunications outage with a network provider … is impacting the availability of some Interac services,” a spokesperson for Interac confirmed to CBC News.

“Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. Interac e-transfer is also widely unavailable, impacting the ability to send and receive payments.”

Bell confirmed that it is having no issues on its network, although it says customers are having difficulties connecting to anything on a Rogers network.

“The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted,” the company said on Twitter.

CBC’s radio station in Kitchener, Ont., has been taken offline and off the air as a result of the outage.

911 problems

The Toronto Police Service tweeted that Rogers customers in that city were having trouble connecting to 911, but stressed that the 911 service itself was working properly, as long as people weren’t calling from a Rogers-affiliated device.

“We are working to resolve these issues,” the force said.