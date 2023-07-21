Invest 95-L: Tropical Storm could be close to the Caribbean next week

NHC tracking Invest 95-L in Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Invest 95-L in the Atlantic Ocean. The wave is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

“An area of low pressure has formed within the Intertropical Convergence Zone, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is also interacting with a tropical wave located farther east, and their combination is producing an elongated area of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic,” said NHC officials. “While environmental conditions appear only somewhat favorable due to the proximity of dry air to the north, some slow development of this system is possible through early next week, as it begins to move westward across the central tropical Atlantic.”

It has a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.