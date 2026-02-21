Invest SVG launches expanded diaspora invest. tour

Invest SVG Renews Diaspora Outreach Programme in 2026, Includes BVI Visit

Building on the success and momentum of last year’s pilot programme, Invest SVG will once again host its Diaspora Outreach and Investment project, “Home Is Where The Heart Is.” The initiative is designed to encourage Foreign Direct Investment from Vincentians living overseas and will be delivered through a series of conferences across four strategic locations known for their high concentration of Vincentian nationals abroad.

In 2025, sessions were held in cities across the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. These destinations will once again be included on the tour, with Tortola in the British Virgin Islands newly added to the schedule due to popular demand.

“The Diaspora Outreach Programme has many benefits. For example, we want to strengthen collaboration with Vincentians abroad,” said the Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs (et al.) and Invest SVG’s new line minister, in an official social media post. “We also want to promote and create opportunities for economic development through investment, skills transfer and training.”

The Outreach and Investment Programme serves as a key gateway for members of the Diaspora to engage directly with senior government officials, financial institutions and private sector representatives, who can provide insight into nation-building opportunities within Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Designed to be interactive sessions, participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns and learn about policies within different sectors including but not limited to Agriculture, Tourism, ICT, the Creative Economy, Real Estate and more.

This series of engagements will mark the new administration’s first official outreach to Vincentians abroad and comes at a pivotal time, as the Government advances a renewed and evolving approach toward Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs.

Specific dates and locations for each session are as follows:

London, United Kingdom: April 19th

Tortola, British Virgin Islands: May 2nd

Toronto, Canada: May 16th